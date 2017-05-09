This Is Your Brain On Humor

The Three Stooges have, yet again, gotten themselves into a shenanigan that ended in exaggerated physical tumult and clumsiness. Everyone in the movie theater expected this, but the audience laughs anyway. On a screen at the other end of the building, people listen intently to the back-and-forth repartee of two witty love interests, laughing as they understand the innuendos and irony.

These situations may seem nothing alike at first glance, and yet they’ve both made people chuckle, and could both be considered comedic entertainment. Exactly what signals our brain to cause laughter, or even just to appreciate a clever joke, is yet to be understood. However, neuroscientists, psychologists, and comedians have all offered up some interesting theories on what sparks humor in the brain.

How To Measure Humor

Long before brain imaging technologies like MRI, psychologists and other scientists wondered what makes things funny, why we laugh, and why some people seem to have a better sense of humor than others. But where to begin? Many philosophers tried their hand at explaining laughter: Friedrich Nietsche said laughter was a reaction to existential loneliness, Freud supposed it was the release of pent up psychic energy. The problem, notes author and neuroscientist Dr. Scott Weems, is that there is no way to measure existential loneliness or psychic energy.

Even laughter, which provides a measurable consequence of humor, still does not provide a foolproof measure of humor itself — we’ve all appreciated a joke but not laughed, and everyone’s faked a giggle when they felt social pressure to do so. Without a concrete scale against which to measure comedy, scientists were left to logic it out.

“When the brain is given conflicting goals or information, it uses that conflict to generate novel solutions, sometimes producing ideas that have never been thought of before,” Weems writes in Ha!: The Science of When We Laugh and Why. “Humor succeeds because we take joy in this process, which is why a bored mind is a humorless mind.”

Ultimately, the way the mind processes incoming information and comes to conclusions can be blamed for humor. That’s obviously a broad process, but it was a start for many theories on the topic.

Theoretically Funny

There are several popular ideas about what humor is, and what causes it. We know none of them are totally accurate — after all, there is not a single joke that aligns with every theory, and no single joke everyone will find funny. However, these theories provided a springboard for scientists once we did develop the technology to take a look inside the brain and really see what was going on when a person laughed.

For example, the incongruity theory suggests humor rises out of contrast or surprise. When you hear the beginning of a joke, you’re anticipating where it’s going to go, even if you don’t realize you’re doing so. When what we logically expect is replaced by something else, our minds are forced to switch gears and adjust. Emotions — surprise, for one — come into play, and we experience incongruity between the concept of the joke (what we thought would happen) and the reality. We perceive this experience as humor.

Laughing couple More

Photo: Reuters