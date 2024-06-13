Bradshaw's drug-forfeiture grants leave some nonprofits flush with cash, others fuming

Every year, scores of nonprofits across Palm Beach County compete with one another to receive Law Enforcement Trust Funds (LETF), money that comes from the seizure and forfeiture of contraband used in the commission of a felony.

State law requires county sheriffs and other law-enforcement agencies to share at least 25% of forfeiture funds with organizations that support "drug treatment operations, drug abuse education, drug prevention, crime prevention, safe neighborhoods and school resource officer programs."

More than $8 million has been distributed in Palm Beach County during the past five years. Five entities have received more than 35%, which amounts to about $2.9 million. Sheriff Ric Bradshaw's wife, Dorothy, serves on the board of two of them — Speak Up for Kids, a child advocacy group based in West Palm Beach, and Big Dog Ranch Rescue, a no-kill animal shelter based in Loxahatchee Groves. The two entities received $650,000 and $500,000, respectively.

Operation 300 mentors Gold Star Children; it received $500,000. And the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Foundation received $600,000; Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranches received $650,000.

On March 12, county commissioners quietly approved a list of recipients. It was put together by Bradshaw, as it always is, and was approved through the “consent list,” allowing approval without discussion. The sheriff never disclosed to county commissioners that his wife was associated with some of the recipients.

What process is used to distribute the funds?

Dogs transported from a shelter in Houston arrive to waiting staff and volunteers at Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee on September 3, 2017. About a dozen dogs were transported on a private plane from a shelter that couldn't support them after flooding caused by hurricane Harvey.

The sheriff is a constitutional office, and county commissions across Florida historically defer to the request of the sheriff to distribute LETF funds. Other counties, though, such as Orange and Broward, operate in a more transparent way than Palm Beach County. They rely on advisory committees to review applications and make recommendations. Bradshaw makes the decisions himself.

Broward County limits individual awards to no more than $10,000. It also promotes the program on its website and through newspapers ads. In addition, anyone seeking funds must attend a forum where the program is explained.

Bradshaw was asked why an advisory committee was not used to make recommendations as to how the funds should be distributed, why so much money was awarded to just a few nonprofits and why he did not disclose to county commissioners that his wife serves on boards that received funds.

During a press conference at the Sheriff's office substation on Community Drive, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw discusses the department’s new body cameras that have the ability to livestream incidents between sheriff’s deputies and the public, February 16, 2023.

His public information officer, Teri Barbera, emailed the following statement:

"PBSO has awarded LETF Funds to many organizations. For example, in 2021 — 68 organizations were awarded LETF Funds, in 2022 — 65 organizations were awarded LETF Funds and in 2023 71 organizations were awarded LETF Funds."

In 2023, Big Dog Ranch received $250,000, one of the largest awards in Palm Beach County. Bradshaw said in documents submitted to the county that the funds were used to match veterans with trained service dogs in what he described as a partnership between PBSO and Big Dog Ranch.

According to Big Dog, the $250,000 grant helped it provide 127 service dogs at no cost to veterans suffering from PTSD. The funds provided a clear mental-health benefit to the community by likely preventing suicides and improving the lives of military veterans, law enforcement and victims of crime, Big Dog added.

In other years when it obtained LETF funds, Big Dog reported on its application that by providing medical care for dogs in its care, it qualified it for an award by creating a “safe neighborhood" through its spay and neuter surgeries that reduced the homeless population of dogs, resulting in "safer and healthier communities."

One nonprofit said it sought funds for more than 10 years but received none

Tomorrow's Rainbow, a nonprofit that provides peer-support groups for grieving children and their families, said it has repeatedly sought funding from PBSO. While it is based in Broward County, much of its client base comes from Palm Beach County, said Abby Mosher, the organization's executive director. And some of the nonprofits awarded grants by Palm Beach County have their offices outside the county.

Tomorrow's Rainbow relies on support groups that are overseen by masters-level clinicians. Mosher said the nonprofit has applied for LETF money for the past 10 years.

"To our disappointment, we have never received anything," she said. "We could absolutely use the money. We have never asked for more than $10,000."

Barbera said the application of Tomorrow's Rainbow indicated that only 10% of its clients were in Palm Beach County. Some of the nonprofits that received hundreds of thousands of dollars since 2019 were not based in Palm Beach County.

More: Big Dog Ranch Rescue houses pets saved from Hurricane Harvey

Big Dog Ranch says all it did was apply; others could have, too

Big Dog calls itself the largest cage-free, no-kill dog rescue operation in the country. Its website says its mission is "to rescue, rehabilitate and educate until every dog has a loving and safe place to call home."

The facility was cited last year for doing business with puppy mills, buying 581 puppies at two auctions. The purchases violated a county ordinance that prohibits local animal rescue shelters from making purchases of animals through puppy mills or breeders of dogs and cats. The regulation is designed to discourage puppy-mill operations.

Lauree Simmons, Big Dog's founder and president, is a longtime supporter of Bradshaw. She also is a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump and has held numerous fundraising events at Trump's Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach.

Simmons contributed $2,500 on Nov. 2, 2023, to Bradshaw's political action committee, Friends of Ric Bradshaw. Her husband, Robert, gave $1,000 on the same date. Bradshaw, the county's longest serving sheriff, is seeking reelection in November.

Chase Scott, a spokesman for Big Dog, said every organization is free to do what it did — "monitor and apply for available grants. It's that simple. We research all available grants and apply for the amounts available as needed to fund our projects. If other organizations did not apply for the PBSO grant or did not meet the criteria or it was determined that we would have the greatest impact on the community, then those are questions for other organizations."

Scott said Dorothy Bradshaw played no role in the awarding of the PBSO grant. Efforts to obtain comment from Dorothy Bradshaw and Speak Up for Kids were unsuccessful.

In September 2021, $75,000 was awarded to the Wayne Barton Study Center despite public accounts that the organization was experiencing financial problems. The South Florida Business Journal reported that a $2.5 million foreclosure lawsuit was filed against the Boca Raton nonprofit in September, the same month that it received its grant from Palm Beach County. To avoid being foreclosed upon, public records show that the facility was sold to the Torah Academy of Boca Raton. The Wayne Barton Study Center is no longer operating.

More: Big Dog Ranch Rescue houses pets saved from Hurricane Harvey

Other dog-rescue operations say they were unaware of the program

Big Dog is not the only facility that provides therapy dogs for veterans. Lake Worth Beach-based Paws4Liberty does as well. It says its grant writers were unaware of the program and if it had known about it, it would have applied for the funds.

"We could clearly have benefitted," said Mycaela McCorry, head trainer of Paws4Liberty. She noted that its sole purpose is to train therapy dogs for veterans. It recently received a $15,000 contribution from Admirals Cove, a community in Jupiter. "That really helped," said McCorry.

Elizabeth Accomando operates Barky Pines Animal Rescue & Sanctuary in Loxahatchee. She, too, said she was unaware that LETF funds could be awarded to rescue shelters.

“You would think they would want to publicize this,” said Accomando, a member of the Indian Trail Improvement District board of supervisors. She said Barky Pines works closely with the county shelter to foster adoption of dogs. “To me, it smacks of favoritism. Had we been aware, we would have applied. We could certainly use the money.”

The LETF awards to Big Dog have prompted complaints on social media. Said one Facebook post: “$25,000 would go a long way if donated to smaller rescues. He (Bradshaw) needs to realize there are other cat and dog rescues in this county." Another post made mention of the open process in Broward County and questioned why that does not occur in Palm Beach County.

Ellen Lloyd, on the "Acreage Speaks Free" page, said it is "a huge conflict" for Bradshaw to award so much money to a nonprofit where his wife serves on the board, adding: "I think PBSO needs to answer this along with Ric Bradshaw and his wife, Dorothy. Yeah we all know why. And why weren't these funds equally split. I'm curious as to how many vets they helped."

County Mayor Maria Sachs said she was unaware that Bradshaw's wife was associated with some of the nonprofits. But Sachs said she would not have changed her vote even if she had known.

Sachs noted Dorothy Bradshaw is a volunteer (unpaid) board member. That makes a big difference, Sachs said, noting Dorothy Bradshaw has at times recused herself from voting on matters involving her husband's law firm and that she will continue to do so.

Mike Diamond is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. He covers Palm Beach County government and transportation. You can reach him at mdiamond@pbpost.com. Help support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Sheriff's awards of drug forfeiture money has some nonprofits fuming