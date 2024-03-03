Bradley Walsh and Rylan Clark tipped for Brit Awards 2025 hosting role, survey reveals

Fresh off the closing of another fantastic Brit Awards, music fans are already buzzing about who they'd like to see hosting the UK's biggest night in music in 2025.

On Saturday night, viewers tuned in as Maya Jama, Clara Amfo, and Roman Kemp expertly led the main show, following their successful stint on red carpet duty in 2023, taking over from comedian Mo Gilligan.

Fans are now eagerly anticipating whether Bradley Walsh or radio personality Rylan Clark will snag the coveted hosting gig next year.

According to a recent survey by Betfair Roulette, one in four people (23 percent) are hoping The Chase presenter will command the O2 Arena stage.

While Walsh might seem like an unexpected choice, he's no stranger to music. He dropped dropped his debut album, Chasing Dreams, in 2016 followed by When You’re Smiling a year later.

Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp (L-R) hosted Saturday night’s awards (John Marshall - JM Enternational)

Influenced by the likes of Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, and Bing Crosby, with a sprinkling of musical theatre thrown into the mix, Walsh’s releases peaked at 10 and 11 respectively on the UK charts.

Clark wouldn't be out of left field either, given his experience hosting his weekly BBC Radio 2 show, Rylan on Saturday – and finding fame on X Factor.

Not far behind, comedian Alan Carr, along with This Morning's beloved Alison Hammond, are also popular picks, with almost one in five viewers vying for them to take the hosting reins.

Additionally, a slew of talented female presenters are also on the wishlist, with one in six wanting Claudia Winkleman, known for her work on The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing, to give hosting the awards a bash.

Jama’s turn on Saturday night clearly hit the right note with one in seven hoping she’ll return alongside another notable This Morning name Josie Gibson.

Rounding out the list are Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore, and AJ Odudu, who one in 10 would love to see at try their hand at presenting the main show.