Bradford, Tioga PA counties to receive $18.5 million from natural gas industry

NORTHERN TIER, Pa. (WETM) — Tioga County, Pennsylvania, and Bradford County will be getting a total of $18.5 million from fees collected from the natural gas industry.

Under the Act 13 of 2012 Impact Fee, Pennsylvania collects fees from natural gas companies and distributes some of the funds to local municipalities that were impacted by drilling as compensation for the negative effects of the process. Counties that have unconventional gas wells within their borders must chose to impose fees on natural gas companies to receive funding from the program.

“The impact fee plays a vital role in helping our communities address the impacts of drilling while also benefitting from the jobs the industry creates,” said Pennsylvania State Representative Clint Owlett. “I am pleased to see this funding coming back home instead of being doled out by Harrisburg.”

Get rid of your old electronics at Sayre recycling drive

According to Owlett’s office, Tioga County’s government is receiving $2.4 million in impact fee revenue, and municipalities within the county will be getting a total of about $4.2 million. A joint announcement from Owlett, Representative Tina Pickett, and Senator Gene Yaw said that Bradford County’s government will receive more than $4.3 million, and its municipalities will receive more than $7.6 million.

Municipalities that receive funds from Act 13 must use the funds to combat the effects of drilling in their communities. According to Yaw, Pickett, and Owlett, Bradford County, which has 1,665 wells, has used money from the program for the former Camptown School recreational master plan, the Cayuta Creek bank stabilization project, the Parks Master Plan, and Diahoga Trail Development Phase III.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.