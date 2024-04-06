Bradford stabbing: Woman, 27, dies in city centre attack

A 27-year-old woman has died after being stabbed in Bradford city centre, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers were called to Westgate, near Drewton Road, at 15:21 BST on Saturday over reports a woman was stabbed by a man, who later fled.

She was taken to hospital but later died of her injuries, police said.

Det Ch Insp Stacey Atkinson said the "shocking incident" happened "in broad daylight in a busy area... witnessed by a number of people".

She added police were working to locate and arrest the man responsible.

The woman has not been formally identified, but her family have been informed.

The force appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.

"A scene remains in place which includes some road closures and I thank the public for their patience while we conduct our enquiries," Det Ch Insp Atkinson said.

