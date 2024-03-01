Bradford County authorities respond to reported fuel oil spill

SOUTH CREEK TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Bradford County Department of Safety released details on a reported fuel oil spill in South Creek Township.

The Bradford County Department of Safety says in a social media post that authorities got a call from a homeowner at about 3:30 p.m. in South Creek Township reporting a fuel oil spill after an issue when filling a tank.

Crews responded to the call and met LEMC Sheets on site.

According to officials, the spill went down Wheeler Road into a tributary of Roaring Run.

The Bradford County Department of Safety says the South Creek Volunteer Fire Department was also called to the scene and used pads and booms to make sure the fuel didn’t travel further downstream. Authorities also say T and R Environmental were called to help crews in the incident.

The Pennslyvania Department of Environmental Protection and the Pennslyvania Emergency Management Agency, along with the Chemung County Emergency Management Office, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission were notified about the incident and will be on-site Friday to help with additional observation and clean-up efforts, according to the Bradford County Department of Safety.

The Bradford County Department of Safety reports there is no immediate public danger.

