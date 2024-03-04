This Bradford Beach parking lot will be closed for nearly two months for repairs

Parking is about to get a bit tougher at Bradford Beach.

Milwaukee County Parks announced Monday that the North Point parking lot, which is adjacent to the beach, will be fully closed between March 11 and May 3 for repaving and other utility work.

"The pavement for the parking lot is in poor condition, and the storm sewer system has collapsed in several locations causing localized flooding during wet weather," according to the project information page on the county website. "Additionally, like many lakefront assets, the parking lot has experienced damage as a result of historically high Lake Michigan water levels and wave action, and the shoreline has been impacted by repeated and increasingly severe storms."

Reconstruction will include improving parking lot circulation, replacing the pavement, shoreline protection, storm water management, implementing green infrastructure, lighting upgrades and other utility work.

The lot across Lincoln Memorial Drive from the beach should not be impacted during construction.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Bradford Beach North Point parking lot to close for nearly 2 months