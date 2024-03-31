Bradford 2025: City of Culture plans leave residents divided

There was excitement as Bradford was announced as City of Culture [PA Media]

When Bradford won its bid to become the UK City of Culture in 2025, it promised a year to remember.

Preparations are well under way, but the full programme has yet to be revealed.

With nine months to go, the BBC spoke to people in the city to ask what they thought of the plans so far.

'I hope it portrays Bradford in a positive light'

Warehouse operative Joanne Robinson knew little of the plans for Bradford 2025 - except the "pain" of building and roadworks as part of the preparations.

"It's a bit of a nightmare to get into town," said the 54-year-old from Bierley.

Joanne, who was in the city centre with her nine-year-old son to meet her daughter and mother, hoped the long-running disruption would eventually be worth it.

"I hope it portrays Bradford in a positive light. Sometimes its reputation is a bit negative. People think it's not a nice city to live in."

The lifelong Bradfordian added that it would be "nice" to see more things happening in her home town, with more people coming into the city centre.

Organisers have promised more than 1,000 shows, exhibitions and events, "with much of it completely free to see".

'It's a dead city'

Katherine Naylor was less optimistic about the event, admitting: "It doesn't interest me".

"As far as I'm concerned Bradford is now ruined, they have ruined a beautiful city with glass," she said of the city's regeneration.

"Instead of putting the money back into the historic buildings they have got they built this thing (City Park).

"What good buildings are left are just rotting."

Speaking while she waited for a bus to a hospital appointment, Katherine said her 32-year-old son Frankie was saving up to move to Spain because he no longer wanted to live in England.

"It's a dead city," the 65-year-old said of her home town.

"No matter what they do to it - paint it pink and green - it's no good.

"It's not what Bradford people want, they want Bradford back. Not this."

More jobs on the way?

Kemi Oke moved to Bradford from London in December to pursue more job opportunities.

Her first impressions of the city have been good. Currently working as a carer and in a hair salon, she hopes the City of Culture year can make life even better.

"I used to see the posters around here but I don't know much about what the activities are going to be," said Kemi, who is originally from Nigeria.

Kemi added that more job opportunities "would help", as would the availability of cheaper accommodation.

The government said Bradford's bid team estimated becoming the UK's City of Culture could create 6,845 new jobs and opportunities across the city by 2030.

Organisers have said they will announce more events in September.

Calls for a clean-up

Student Christian Haidukovs was celebrating his 20th birthday.

Visiting the city centre from his home in Wibsey to get his ear pierced, he agreed with others that the year ahead could be better advertised.

"It could be shown around more, I haven't heard it on the radio either," he said.

Christian hopes Bradford 2025 will inspire a clean-up of the city centre [Steve Jones/BBC]

Christian, who moved to Wibsey in Bradford from Latvia 10 years ago, hoped the increase in activities would inspire a clean-up in parts of the city centre.

"In certain areas it's quite messy and dirty at times."

Twins Brenda and Sue Johnstone agreed.

"It's a dump," said Sue, 71.

"It's just gone downhill," added Brenda.

"I'd like some of the shops to open back up, but I don't think they will."

They were pleased to see the former Bradford Odeon reopening after 23 years, however.

"It's been a mess for donkeys years," said Brenda.

"Now they are doing it up we would like to go and see it."

'It's really nice'

Lauren Lusher and her sister-in-law Bella were in town with Bella's two-year-old son Harry to spend the day together.

They heard about Bradford 2025 when former One Direction star Zayn Malik was announced as an ambassador.

Both agreed he was a good fit.

Lauren and Bella think Zayn Malik will be a good ambassador for Bradford 2025 [Steve Jones/BBC]

"Every time you hear about Zayn it's always that he's from Bradford," said Bella, 23.

Lauren, 22, was positive about the year ahead.

"It's really nice, people always think Bradford is not the best place so I think putting some recognition on it is nice."

"More shops" was their reply when asked what they would like to see.

