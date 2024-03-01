Bradenton spills 1.2 million gallons of partially treated sewage into the Manatee River

A courtesy photo from the city of Bradenton of it's city hall property and surrounding downtown area.

The city of Bradenton bypassed 1.2 million of partially treated sewage into the Manatee River this week.

Wednesday's spill adds to hundreds of millions of gallons of sewage spills by the city since 2018. In May of 2022, the city settled a lawsuit levied by environmental advocacy groups over an estimated 160 million gallons of sewage spilled into the Manatee River at that time.

"The city is further investigating and analyzing the operation and malfunction of the system," Bradenton Infrastructure Engineer Kim Clayback said in a statement. "We will be working with the appropriate environmental agencies regarding the discharge and drainage."

This week's spill occurred after a blocked bypass valve seized and caused a containment tank to overflow for about 90 minutes until the valve was manually reopened. It caused the release of 1.2 million gallons of partially treated sewage to be released into the Manatee River, according to the city and Florida Department of Environmental Protection records.

Clayback said other affected areas surrounding the plant have been cleaned.

"The street’s curb and gutter area surrounding the plant of approximately 200 yards along 17th Avenue was immediately cleared, cleaned, treated, and has now returned to normal operation," she said.

Manasota-88 Chair Glenn Compton said he's not surprised to see more trouble with the city's infrastructure. Manasota-88 is one of the four environmental advocacy organizations that levied the lawsuit settled in 2022.

"It's not surprising," Compton said. "Bradenton hasn't been able to keep up with their infrastructure demands for decades now."

"We recognized long ago that you don't demand local governments keep up with growth that is taking place with infrastructure, such as sewage, we're going to continue to have these problems," he said. "We're hoping things will improve in the future, but we'll keep a close eye on it to see if changes take place."

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Bradenton spills 1.2 million gallons of partially treated sewage