Bradenton Publix shopper scores $4.2 million prize on Florida Lotto drawing

A lucky shopper at a Bradenton Publix went home with a Florida Lotto ticket worth millions over the weekend.

The ticket matched the complete set of numbers for Saturday’s Florida Lotto drawing and scored the ticket holder a $4.2 million jackpot, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Publix grocery store at 13150 State Road 64 East in Manatee County, the Florida Lottery said.

The winning numbers were 2, 11, 15, 16, 18 and 26.

What are the chances of such a win? Matching all six numbers drawn has odds of 1-22,957,480, according to the Florida Lottery.

The ticket buyer used the “Quick Pick” option, which allows the terminal to randomly select some or all of the player’s numbers.

The prize remained unclaimed as of Monday morning, according to the Florida Lottery.

The last Florida Lotto jackpot won in Manatee County was a $1.5 million prize in July 2020, according to a list of past winners.

The next Florida Lotto drawing will be on Wednesday, and the jackpot will reset to $1 million.