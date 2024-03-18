Bradenton private school leader appears to violate federal tax law in congressional run

Jason "Eddie" Speir answers a question during a public meeting with New College of Florida students in January 2023 following his appointment to the board of trustees.

Eddie Speir, a congressional candidate running against incumbent Vern Buchanan in August's primary election, appears to violate federal tax law by running his campaign from his nonprofit Christian private school in Bradenton, according to a campaign finance expert and a Herald-Tribune records analysis.

Speir, an outspoken conservative who Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees in 2023 but was ultimately not confirmed by the Florida Legislature, filed to run for Florida's 16th Congressional District in June. His campaign is headquartered at 7900 40th Avenue West in Bradenton, which is the same address as the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Christian private school Inspiration Academy, according to documents filed to the Federal Election Commission and Speir's campaign website. Speir serves as the school's superintendent while his wife Claire serves as the president.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, 21st Century Ministries Inc. — which does business as Inspiration Academy — is "absolutely prohibited from directly or indirectly participating in, or intervening in, any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective public office," according to the IRS. If a nonprofit is found to violate this regulation, it could lose its nonprofit status and be responsible for paying taxes retroactively.

Speir's response

When contacted, Speir said his campaign is doing nothing wrong. He said he and his school are the victims of a "woke" and "weaponized" IRS, and he refused to respond to direct questions regarding the nonprofit's political involvement.

Speir also attacked the Herald-Tribune over its reporting on the DeSantis-led transformation of New College, contending that the publication was trying to punish Inspiration Academy students by not covering their athletic achievements.

"Instead, (the Herald-Tribune) decides to carry the water of a corrupt politician and his call to action to activate a woke and weaponized IRS to harass a school over a constitutionally and legally incompetent interpretation of IRS rules and regulations. Therefore, I will not respond directly to your request," Speir said.

But experts consulted by the Herald-Tribune were firm in their convictions that political activities at the school, and the usage of school employees and students could violate federal tax laws and place the school's nonprofit status at risk.

In Inspiration Academy's December filing to the IRS, it checked the "no" box when asked whether it "engage(d) in direct or indirect political campaign activities on behalf of or in opposition to candidates for public office".

However, Craig Holman, a campaign finance expert and lobbyist with Public Citizen, said the way Speir's nonprofit works with his campaign "crosses a line." Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization advocating for better government through its staff of experts and lobbyists.

Holman is an advisor on Public Citizen's "Bright Lines Project", which advocates for better rules regulating political involvement from 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations.

"It sounds like there's so many lines that have been stepped over by Eddie Speir that I suspect this (school) could face some legal ramifications from the IRS," Holman said. "It is very rare for the head of a 501(c)(3) to decide to run a campaign and then do so basically on the premises of the 501(c)(3)."

Campaigning from a nonprofit

Speir openly campaigns out of Inspiration Academy and has solicited the school's students and staff to aid in his campaign. Samantha Kozinski, the campaign's volunteer coordinator, is a math teacher at Inspiration Academy and was pictured collecting petition signatures for the campaign on the Inspiration Academy campus.

The campaign pays Kozinski $425 every two weeks, according to FEC filings. Speir also posted a picture of Kozinski working with a campaign volunteer in the lobby of Inspiration Academy on Feb. 13.

On at least two occasions, emails appearing to originate from Inspiration Academy principal Sarinette Rivera solicited the school's parents and students for a campaign kickoff event hosted on campus; and students to be campaign volunteers, according to emails obtained by the Herald-Tribune.

In the email soliciting students to be campaign volunteers, Rivera directs students to reach out to the Speir campaign through Kosinski. Holman described the principal's emails promoting the Speir campaign and asking for volunteers as a "very, very obvious violation" of federal tax law.

Speir's campaign has paid rent to Clairebear Properties LLC, a company managed by Speir and his wife that owns the property Inspiration Academy sits on. If a 501(c)(3) nonprofit leases office space to a political campaign, it could lose its nonprofit status and be responsible for additional taxes. Speir's nonprofit generated about $5 million in revenue in 2023, according to IRS documents.

Speir could be liable for taxes dating back to when violations started, Holman said, which could date back to June.

Michael Morley, a professor at Florida State University teaching election law, said nonprofits can rent space to political campaigns so long as they offer the space at a fair market rate. Offering the space at a "sweetheart" deal could jeopardize the nonprofit's tax-exempt status, and any rent difference compared to the market rate would need to be reported as a contribution to the FEC, Morley added.

Speir's campaign paid $1,500 per month in rent to Clairebear Properties LLC for office space at Inspiration Academy, according to FEC filings.

"It could give rise to misleading public perceptions of endorsements, right?" Morley said. "Most people generally don't think of schools as being someone's campaign headquarters."

Florida's 16th Congressional District encompasses all of Manatee County and parts of eastern Hillsborough County like Riverview and south Brandon. On his campaign website, Speir described himself as a "constitutional conservative" who wants to bring "transparency and accountability to the entrenched establishment."

Inspiration Academy has about 100 students enrolled and about 50 faculty and teachers. The school was founded in 2015, and Speir earns $75,000 annually in his capacity as superintendent, according to IRS filings.

