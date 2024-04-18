Bradenton police investigate toddler’s drowning death in vacation rental pool

A 15-month-old boy from Arkansas drowned Wednesday afternoon in a pool at a Bradenton vacation rental home, police said.

At about 4:15 p.m., a relative found the boy pulled him from the pool at the home in the 2800 block of 23rd Ave. W., according to a news release from the Bradenton Police Department.

According to police, the boy, whose name has not been released, was taken to HCA Florida Blake Hospital, where he died shortly before 5 p.m. The police chaplain went to the hospital to support the family.

The boy’s drowning appeared accidental, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Further details were not immediately available Thursday morning.