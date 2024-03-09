Bradenton motorcyclist killed after crashing into turning SUV, troopers say

A Bradenton motorcyclist died after crashing into a turning SUV on Friday, troopers said.

The motorcyclist, 59, was headed east on State Road 70 and the SUV was traveling west, approaching 52nd Avenue Terrace West, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The SUV driver turned left in front of the motorcycle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The FHP report said he was not wearing a helmet. The driver of the SUV, a 25-year-old woman from Bradenton, had minor injuries. Her 3-year-old passenger was not injured.

FHP will continue to investigate the crash.

