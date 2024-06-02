Bradenton motorcyclist ejected from bike dies in crash: FHP

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A 22-year-old Bradenton man riding a motorcycle died following a collision on Cortez Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Cortez Road at a high rate of speed, as he approached a median pass-through for 8400 Cortez Road West.

A 25-year-old Bradenton woman in an SUV was heading west on Cortez Road in the left turn lane when she made a U-turn and entered the motorcyclist’s path.

Officials said the bike collided with the side of the SUV and he was ejected from his motorcycle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

