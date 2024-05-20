Bradenton massage parlor manager charged in human trafficking investigation, records say

A multi-agency human trafficking investigation led to the arrest of a 56-year-old Tampa woman, according to Manatee County court records.

Detectives arrested Karen McGlynn, who the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office accused of being involved in a sex trafficking ring that operates out of Bradenton-area massage parlors, on May 10. According to an arrest report, one of those businesses is Latin Relaxation on Cortez Road.

Latin Relaxation was previously the subject of a human trafficking sting in October, when an employee at the massage parlor was charged with “deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution.”

Operation Refuge, a “multi-faceted human trafficking operation” resulted in 17 arrests as part of a crackdown on local massage parlors, alleged sex workers and several men who the sheriff’s office said sought out sex with minors.

During an investigation into the owner of the business and her associates on allegations of human trafficking, money laundering and “deriving proceeds from prostitutes,” detectives say McGlynn told detectives she identified as being “a member of the enterprise,” according to arrest records.

The owner, who has not been charged with any crimes, owns two other “illicit massage parlors” in Hillsborough County as well as another one advertised as a barber shop called Jackpot Spa at 7446 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, according to arrest records.

An employee at Latin Relaxation Spa, 1417 Cortez Road, Bradenton, faced charges for “deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution” after a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigation into human trafficking called Operation Refuge in Jan. 2024.

Detectives investigate Bradenton massage parlors

On its website, Latin Relaxation says it offers a “serene environment” where customers can “discover a new level of male well-being.” One of the services offered is a $220 face shave involving two employees.

The sheriff’s office says it established surveillance at Latin Relaxation and contacted patrons who visited the business. Detectives say the customers they spoke to paid $220 for sex with people who worked at the parlor, according to arrest records.

The sheriff’s office said the joint investigation is ongoing and involves the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security.

Detectives say McGlynn told them she oversaw the property at Latin Relaxation, 1417 Cortez Road, and acted as a manager when the owner wasn’t there.

In November 2022, deputies say they received a tip about the business that included possible human trafficking, illegal immigrants and tax evasion. An earlier tip alleged human trafficking and a prostitution ring at the massage parlor, according to arrest records.

Tampa woman charged in human trafficking investigation

During the investigation, detectives said they found evidence that McGlynn participated in illegal activity related to the massage parlor.

The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on the massage parlor in September, seizing seven cell phones, according to an arrest record.

Investigators say data from the cell phones revealed several conversations between McGlynn and the owner of Latin Relaxation regarding ads posted on adult websites known for “solicitation of sexual activity.”

Detectives said McGlynn went by the name “Karen Raven” on adult websites and would sometimes post ads for the business “up to seven times a day.”

Another conversation saw McGlynn send the owner photographs of four different women who she said were interested in working for her, according to arrest records. Detectives said McGlynn knew these women from a previous massage parlor she worked at.

According to arrest records, the McGlynn also discussed partnering with the owner to expand the business.

As of Sunday evening, McGlynn remains at the Manatee County Jail on $25,000 bond. She is scheduled to be arraigned on June 28 at 9 a.m., according to court documents.