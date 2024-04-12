Bradenton man pleads guilty in January 6 US Capitol attack. His parents were there too

A Bradenton man pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

John Anthony Schubert III, 47, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia on Thursday to a felony offense of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Schubert will be sentenced on July 11 by U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper, according to a news release.

Prosecutors say Schubert was part of the “initial breach” of police barricades just before 1 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the Peace Circle on Pennsylvania Avenue and 1st Street NW.

Despite the area being closed to the public that day and blocked by fencing, prosecutors say Schubert and others breached the police barricades in this area and made their way to West Plaza.

Once in West Plaza, prosecutors say Schubert joined a large group of rioters fighting with law enforcement officers.

Bradenton man guilty after US Capitol riot

The law enforcement officers were struggling to prevent rioters, who heavily outnumbered them, from getting closer to the Capitol building, according to a news release.

Video footage appears to show Schubert pushing and shoving “at least one law enforcement officer,” the FBI wrote in an arrest warrant.

Schubert also attempted to punch the officer and only retreated from the fighting after he was sprayed with a chemical irritant, according to the release.

Prosecutors say Schubert then went to the Upper West Terrance and entered the Capitol building at around 2:21 p.m. by climbing through a broken window next to the Senate Wing Door.

Once inside, the release says Schubert helped his parents climb through the same broken window a minute later.

The group then went to different locations inside the Capitol, including the Rotunda and Statuary Hall, before Schubert exited the building at approximately 2:43 p.m. through the East Front House Door, prosecutors said.

Schubert was identified in a photo shared by the FBI, the Department of Justice previously said.

Evidence obtained by the FBI appears to show John Schubert III, of Bradenton, outside of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an arrest report.

Over three years after the Jan 6. riot, the Department of Justice says around 1,400 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the U.S. Capitol breach.

Around 450 people have been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers, with more than 120 individuals using a deadly weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer, according to the Department of Justice.

Around 140 police officers were assaulted on Jan. 6 at the Capitol, including about 80 from the U.S. Capitol Police and 60 from the Metropolitan Police Department, the Department of Justice says.

Bradenton man joined Jan. 6 attack with parents

Schubert was arrested on Oct. 4, 2023, in Bradenton, the Bradenton Herald previously reported.

Schubert’s parents, Amy and John Schubert Jr., were also previously arrested, charged and convicted for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The couple from Crest Hill, Illinois, were arrested on July 26, 2021, and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, according to the Department of Justice’s Website.

The two were identified after an anonymous tip submitted to the FBI in the form of YouTube video that showed people within the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In the video, one of the people inside the Capitol wore a jacket with a logo on the back that read “Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 422 Joliet IL,” according to a criminal complaint.

The FBI then managed to find six Google accounts that were tied to the 815 Joliet area code and were geolocated to the U.S. Capitol building on that date, the Bradenton Herald previously reported.

One of the six names was “Amy Schubert,” according to the criminal complaint.

Both Amy and John Schubert Jr. took plea deals and were sentenced to 18 months probation, fines and 100 hours of community service, according to court documents.

Other Manatee County residents charged

Two other men with ties to the Bradenton area were arrested for taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Adam Johnson, a 38-year-old Parrish man, became one of the most recognized rioters at the Capitol thanks to a viral image of him carrying Nancy Pelosi’s lectern. He took a plea deal and served 75 days in prison, the Bradenton Herald previously reported.

Daniel Lyons Scott, a 30-year-old man who was identified as a Bradenton resident at the time of his arrest, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to felony charges, including assault. Investigators identified him as one of the first members of the mob to initiate contact with law enforcement on the Capitol steps before the first breach of the building.

Scott was a member of the far-right extremist Proud Boys group and went by the nickname “Milkshake,” according to prosecutors.

Schubert’s case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section, with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

The investigation was overseen by the FBI’s Tampa and Washington Field Offices, which identified Schubert in a BOLO or “be on the lookout alert.” The Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department also assisted in the investigation, according to the release.