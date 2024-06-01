Bradenton man lands helicopter on birds nesting site in Egmont Key

EGMONT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A shocking video caught a Bradenton man landing a helicopter in the middle of a closed shorebird nesting site at Egmont Key State Park.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was alerted of the incident, which happened on May 12, when a helicopter landed on the south tip of Egmont Key.

A witness told officials they saw a female passenger get out of the chopper and take a few photos, before hopping back on the helicopter and taking off.

The pilot of the chopper, identified by the FWC as 53-year-old Ernesto Cordero, took off from Albert Whitted Airport in Pinellas County, flying along Fort Desoto and Egmont Key, before landing in Punta Gorda, according to a flight log on FlightAware.

The video shows Cordero landing the small helicopter on the beach, causing several protected shorebird species, including black skimmers and sandwich terns, to flee their nests.

When asked about his reasoning for landing on Egmont Key, Cordero told FWC officials he could smell fuel and believed he had a fuel leak. However, he never declared any emergency with air traffic control, according to the report.

Cordero was cited for landing an aircraft in a state park and entering a closed area, along with threatening federally designated endangered and threatened species.

