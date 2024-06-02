Bradenton man killed in motorcycle crash on Cortez Road, FHP says

A 22-year-old Bradenton man was killed in a motorcycle crash with an SUV on Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened at 4:43 p.m. on Cortez Road West near 82nd Street West, the agency said.

Troopers say the Bradenton man was driving a motorcycle eastbound at a “high rate of speed” on Cortez Road when an SUV turned in front of him.

The front of the motorcycle hit the right side of the SUV and he was thrown from the bike, troopers said.

Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

FHP said the SUV driver, a 25-year-old Bradenton woman, had minor injuries.

The crash was still under investigation on Sunday.