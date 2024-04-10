Bradenton man guilty after selling kilos of fentanyl in Manatee County, prosecutors say

A 37-year-old Bradenton man could spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted on drug trafficking charges, prosecutors said Wednesday.

A federal jury found Pierre Marc guilty of selling fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and heroin. Prosecutors described Marc as a “major” drug distributor around Bradenton and St. Petersburg.

One of the witnesses who testified during the trial said Marc sold him fentanyl and cocaine every week to sell in Pinellas County. Another witness said Marc gave him 3 to 5 kilograms of fentanyl to sell in Manatee County.

Marc faces a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 10 years in federal prison, prosecutors say. The maximum possible sentence is life in prison.

Marc’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 14, 2024. The case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

According to a news release, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Petersburg Police Department helped investigate the case.