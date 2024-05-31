Bradenton man gets life in prison after sexually abusing 2 girls for ‘several’ years

A judge sentenced a 41-year-old Bradenton man to life in prison on child sexual abuse charges, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced.

In February, a federal jury found Roger Lee Caldwell Jr. guilty of producing child sexual abuse material, possession of child sexual abuse material and transporting minors with intent to engage in sexual activity, according to a news release.

Following the jury’s guilty verdict, U.S. District Judge Kathryn K. Mizelle sentenced Caldwell to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Caldwell sexually abused two girls over six years and produced an image of one of the minors while forcing them to engage in a sex act.

Investigators say the image, which they recovered from Caldwell’s phone, showed him wearing a “uniquely designed belt” that he was also wearing when he was arrested.

Prosecutors say the victims reported Caldwell’s sexual abuse after he traveled out of state with the girls in 2022. According to an arrest report, Caldwell repeatedly sexually abused the girls at a hotel in Ohio.

The girls were 13 and 12 at the time, according to an arrest report.

When they returned to Florida, prosecutors say both minors disclosed the sexual abuse to family members and law enforcement.

In an interview with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, detectives say they learned that Caldwell had been sexually abusing the girls “for several years.” One of the girls told detectives she had been sexually abused by Caldwell starting at the age of 7, according to an arrest report.

The girls also said Caldwell threatened that “they would pay if they ever told anyone,” according to the report.

After an investigation, law enforcement discovered a collection of child sexual abuse material on a computer during a search of Caldwell’s home, according to a news release.

The investigation involved the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bradenton Police Department, the Palmetto Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, according to a news release.