Bradenton man could spend life in prison on drug trafficking charges, prosecutors say

A grand jury indicted a Bradenton man on firearm and narcotics charges, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced.

Terry McDonald Jr., 31, faces charges of possession of firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm for a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release.

McDonald faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years with a maximum penalty of up to life in federal prison if convicted on all counts, according to Florida Statutes.

In October, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team raided a Bradenton house in the 3300 block of 20th Street East, where they found McDonald seated inside a white Ford Explorer backed into the driveway, according to arrest records.

After searching the vehicle, detectives say they found a loaded black nickel-plated Smith & Wesson handgun, a small bag of cocaine and a digital scale.

Detectives say they also found a small amount of marijuana in a plastic bag in the center console cup holder.

Also in the center console was a clear plastic bag containing three additional bags of rock cocaine, according to arrest records.

The rock cocaine was 20.8 grams in total while the powder cocaine totaled 4.4 grams, detectives say.

McDonald possessed cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute it, according to a news release.

Detectives said they ran a criminal history on McDonald which showed at the time he had 14 felony charges with six convictions, including previous firearm charges and drug-related charges.

Due to McDonald being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, the Smith & Wesson will be forfeited, according to a news release.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation, according to a news release.