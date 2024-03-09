Bradenton man charged with manslaughter after shooting kills 18-year-old, deputies say

An 18-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter a week after the shooting death of another 18-year-old in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Jabarre Burney was playing with a handgun around 6:30 on Friday, March 1, when the weapon went off, fatally injuring Reginald Fields, 18.

In a previous news release, deputies said a group of people were sitting in a car in the 3500 block of Fifth St. E. when the gun went off.

Burney is being held at the Manatee County Jail without bond. The case remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.