Bradenton man charged with attempted murder after shooting ex’s boyfriend, police say

Bradenton police arrested a 49-year-old man for attempting to kill his ex’s boyfriend, according to an arrest report.

Police say Derrick Jarod Randall unexpectedly showed up at the victim’s house on March 16 and shot him twice in the right leg. Randall faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, court documents show.

This isn’t the first time the two have had run-ins with one another, police say.

The victim told police he has known Randall since 2015 and that Randall has children in common with his girlfriend.

On March 16, one of Randall’s daughters arrived at the victim’s house asking to see her sister, who lives there, when the victim noticed someone else in his front yard, according to an arrest report. The victim told police he recognized this person to be Randall, who he said has a face tattoo that says “LaLa” on his right cheek.

When the victim went on his front porch to see why Randall was on his property, he told police he heard two shots coming from Randall’s direction.

Realizing he had been shot, the victim went back inside, according to an arrest report.

The victim was brought to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Another witness, who is not named in the police report, said they saw a man matching Randall’s description get into a vehicle while holding a black handgun right after the shooting.

The victim told police Randall “was not invited to the residence” and that “he has had problems with” Randall “in the past.”

Police said they found three spent shell casings at the scene.

At the time of the shooting, police wrote that Randall’s whereabouts were unknown, but the sheriff’s office website shows that Randall was arrested by the Bradenton Police Department on March 18 and booked into the Manatee County Jail, where he remains in custody.

Randall is set to appear in court on March 22 for a pretrial detention review and has an arraignment set for May 10, according to court documents.

Court records show Randall has multiple felony convictions, including possession of controlled substances and intent to sell.