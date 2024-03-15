Bradenton Herald to change print days, delivery method as digital transition evolves

The Bradenton Herald’s journey toward a more digitally focused, sustainable future takes its biggest step yet later this year.

We will transition to a 24/7 digital product with two days of high-quality print editions beginning May 20.

The print editions will publish Wednesdays and Sundays and be delivered by mail, arriving on the same day as publication, in most cases, alongside your regular mail delivery. The Sunday newspaper will arrive on Saturday because of the U.S. Postal Service’s delivery schedule. Single copies also will be available at select retail locations.

The electronic edition – we call it the eEdition for short – will continue to publish seven days a week at Bradenton.com and in our digital app. And we’ll continue to publish news digitally throughout the day, every day. The best is yet to come. We’re very excited about a new, improved eEdition that will be in place in the next few months.

This is another key move for us in the digital transition of the news industry and a vital step toward the sustainability of the Bradenton Herald.

Originally founded as the Evening Herald in September 1922, the Bradenton Herald is one of Manatee County’s oldest institutions, and we’re not going anywhere.

For over 100 years, the Herald has been a trusted source of the latest news from Anna Maria Island to Lakewood Ranch to Parrish. But as we look to continue that coverage for the next 100 years, we must adapt to the digital world.

Just as consumers have become comfortable with online shopping, banking and social media, readers have also grown comfortable with reading the news online.

We’re also expanding our digital offerings and improving your digital experience. For a limited time we’re offering a unique opportunity for Bradenton Herald subscribers to enjoy a customized experience via a brand-new tablet we provide at no extra cost.

You can register for that program online at digital.bradenton.com/tablet-offer/ while supplies last. Restrictions apply.

The Bradenton Herald’s mission remains the same as always. We hold the powerful to account and keep citizens up to date on the latest news affecting the coastal paradise that we call home.

In the past year alone, our team of reporters won first-place awards from the Florida Society of News Editors for Hurricane Ian coverage, reporting on the environment and how development has affected the historically Black Tallevast community. The newsroom also earned accolades for reporting on business, housing development in Parrish and local politics.

In January, the Florida Press Club awarded the Herald for our in-depth reporting, environmental news, photography and more.

Some of the Bradenton Herald’s recent standout coverage includes James A. Jones’ scoop that a third Target store is coming to Manatee County, Ryan Ballogg’s expert reporting on controversial changes to local wetland protections and Michael Moore Jr.’s article on a tragic fatal hit-and-run crash that will not result in any charges.

And our investment in the community continues. On Monday, Victoria Villanueva-Marquez joined the newsroom as our newest hire. In the coming days and weeks, you will see her name on the Bradenton Herald’s award-winning breaking news coverage.

If you’re already a subscriber, thank you for supporting the work we do and investing in local journalism (be sure to activate your digital access at bradenton.com/activate).

If you aren’t a subscriber, please consider being a part of the solution. A growing community deserves a strong, independent local news source. The future of our community depends on it.

In the coming days, subscribers will receive correspondence from our customer service team regarding next steps. That team can be reached at 1-800-748-6666.

Ryan Callihan is the senior editor of the Bradenton Herald. He has been a member of the newsroom since 2017. You can contact him at rcallihan@bradenton.com.