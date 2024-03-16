Bradenton animal rescue takes in dogs after deputies rescue more than 200 in hoarding case

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton animal rescue shelter assisted Florida deputies who rescued more than 200 dogs from a hoarding case.

Honor Animal Rescue in Bradenton took 50 of those dogs that needed medical help, as they began their search for foster homes for the animals.

“Our team immediately sprung into action, loading up our vans with supplies for them and empty crates to bring back animals,” the organization said.

On Wednesday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office rescued 208 dogs, including pregnant and elusive outside dogs. 70 of those dogs were placed with rescues.

“There are so many unsung heroes who stepped up with supplies and assistance. Thank you!” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone interested in taking in a dog to foster can complete a new foster home application, or simply donate at NatesHonorAnimalRescue.org.

