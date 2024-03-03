Braden River and Southeast high schools dominate 46th annual TSA Conference in Orlando

Big ups to the Technology Student Association students at Braden River High and Southeast, who did themselves and Manatee County proud.

Braden River finished first overall while Southeast finished second at the 46th annual TSA Conference in Orlando. Braden River placed in the Top 10 in 35 of 40 categories at the competition and Southeast placed in the Top 10 in 34. More than 2,000 high school and middle school students competed from 63 Florida schools.

The eight first places won by Braden River included Animatronics: Sriya Boggavarapu, Chaitanya Kurakula, Kyler Wade; Data Science and Analytics II: Sriya Boggavarapu, Quynh Tran; Digital Video Production: Stefan Crvenov, Jayson Eggleston, Sheena Kurakula, Quynh Tran, Xuan Tran, Lauren Wade; Photographic Technology II: Sheena Kurakula; Promotional Design II: Argy Garcia; Structural Design and Engineering II: Austin Bankuty, Caden Parker; Video Game Design II: Stefan Crvenov, Ayva Culp, Blake Jones, Noah Muncie, Moksha Pitchala, Jeremy Young; Webmaster II: Mariana Aguirre, Jackson Hodge, Blake Jones, Gael Maldonado, Noah Muncie, Sophia Nowicki.

Its seven second places included Chapter Team: Abbi Geiger, Sheena Kurakula, Noah Muncie, Jaxson Pate, Callum Wilford, Kyra Wright; Flight Endurance: Callum Wilford; Manufacturing Prototype: Kevin Chen, Matthew Mangin, Jack Phillips, Kyler Wade, Jeremy Young; Senior Solar Sprint: Argy Garcia,Matthew Mangin, Callum Wilford, Chase Wilson; Software Development: Hau Cao, Ayva Culp, Jackson Hodge, Chaitanya Kurakula, Gael Maldonado, Noah Muncie; System Control Technology: Austin Bankuty, Hau Cao, Chaitanya Kurakula; Technology Bowl: Ayva Culp, Abbi Geiger, Callum Wilford.

Its five third places included Children’s Stories: Mariana Aguirre, Ayva Culp, Riley Harris, Itza Lopez, Sophia Nowicki, Jeremy Young; CAD Engineering: Callum Wilford; Dragster: Callum Wilford; Prepared Presentation: Sheena Kurakula; Technology Problem Solving: Kevin Chen, Blake Jones.

In addition, Austin Bankuty and Kyler Wade received TSA Scholarships. Ayva Culp, Abbie Geiger, Sheena Kurakula and Callum Wilford were admitted to the Florida TSA Honor Society. And Sophia Nowicki was named 2024-2025 Florida TSA Vice President.

Braden River’s TSA adviser is Thomas Leahy.

Southeast’s five first places included Audio Podcasting: Ivan Aleman, Neelam Joshi, Sophia Joseph, Parth Tripathi, Genesis Rivera-Canelas; Computer Aided Design Architecture/Team 1: Daniel Berry, Dragster Design: Miranda Herrera; Engineering Design: Nathan Rupprecht, Bryan Lemus-Tejada, Aiden Cody, Tamas Csomor, Diego Caycho-Ricci, Tuline Katibi; Technology Problem Solving: Denis Jones, Abigail Hite.

Its six second places included Architectural Design: Daniel Berry, Nathan Rupprecht, Bryan Lemus-Tejada, Nich Sevarino, Abigail Hite, Sophia Mendes; Drone Technology: Denis Jones, Abigail Hite; Future Technology Teacher: Nich Sevarino; Geospatial Technology: Kayden Mudd, Andrew Guerrero, Aiden Sherin; Transportation Modeling: Bryan Lemus-Tejada; Promotional Graphics: Miranda Herrera.

Its four third places included Digital Video Production: Ivan Aleman, Nich Sevarino, Neelam Joshi, Parth Tripathi, Sophia Joseph, Makhi Samuels; Extemporaneous Presentation: Neelam Joshi; On Demand Video: Ivan Aleman, Nich Sevarino, Neelam Joshi, Parth Tripathi, Makhi Samuels; Technology Bowl: Daniel Berry,Nathan Rupprecht, Aiden Cody.

In addition, Daniel Berry received the TSA Board of Directors Scholarship and Chief Architect Drafting Software Award. He and Miranda Herrera also received a U.S. Navy Medallion Award.

The first place Engineering Design Team – Rupprecht, Lemus-Tejada, Cody, Csomor, Caycho-Ricci, Katibi – received awards from NASA/Kennedy Space Center.

Ivan Aleman was elected 2024-25 Florida TSA president.

Team advisers are Nicholas Smith, Amanda Clark, Margi Nanney, Jeremiah Cheek and Kathy Campbell.

· May Godspeed, Steve Cox.

· Props to Lakewood Ranch alum Taylor Gould for her first win as Mustangs’ head softball coach.

· A salute to these 30-year veterans with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office: Patrol District 1 Captain Rick Gerken, COPS Rural Unit Sergeant Rob Hendrickson, Crime Prevention Section Deputy Chris Ralston and Corrections Bureau Executive Assistant Mary Thomas.

· Billie Earle Livingston Deane is 101 years young.

· And when Monica DeLesline threw out the first pitch to celebrate the opening of Palmetto High’s new baseball diamond, did the sporting PHS principal uncork a fastball? Slider? Knuckleball?

Nope.

Said herself, “That was my, ‘Just don't bounce and get to the plate’ ball!”

