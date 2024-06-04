Bracy claims Sen. Thompson illegally lives outside her district

Former state Sen. Randolph Bracy claims his Democratic primary opponent this year, incumbent Geraldine Thompson, doesn’t live in the district she represents and hasn’t for years.

Thompson was elected in 2022 to District 15 in west Orange County, but the county Property Appraiser’s office lists years of homestead exemptions, including 2023 and 2024, for a Windermere home in District 13 owned by her and husband, Emerson.

“For the entirety of her Senate career, previously and currently, she has lived at this home that is [now] outside her district,” Bracy said Tuesday. “… She can’t live in that house and represent that district by law.”

Thompson said Tuesday she has been living for the past few years at her daughter’s home in Ocoee that’s within the Senate district, although she said her husband still resides at the Windermere house they purchased together in 1988.

“After redistricting, I moved to the Ocoee address, which is where I am for the most part, but my husband and I sometimes entertain at the Windermere address,” she said. “We have not sold that property.”

Florida law states a legislator “shall be a legal resident and elector of his or her district at the time of election and shall maintain his or her legal residence within that district for the duration of his or her term of office. While a member may have multiple residences, he or she shall have only one legal residence.”

Thompson served in the state Senate from 2012 to 2016 and the state House from 2018 until her return to the Senate in November 2022. Her Windermere home was in both the Senate and House districts she represented.

Thompson filed to run for state Senate District 15 on Oct. 5, 2021. But in the first drafts of proposed redistricting maps released around that time by the Legislature, it showed that her Windermere house would be shifted into Senate District 13, currently held by Republican state Sen. Dennis Baxley.

Thompson said Tuesday she moved into her daughter Elizabeth’s home in Ocoee around October 2021.

“I moved in with her and my son-in-law to help care for my newest granddaughters,” Thompson said. “I do not have a lease but pay for utilities and other expenses there.”

Much of her voter registration information is redacted because she is listed as a “protected voter,” but records released by the Orange County elections office do show that Thompson is currently registered in Ocoee.

Details about when the registration was officially changed also were redacted, but the records indicate updates to her street address and zip code were made in July 2022.

As for her official candidate and Senate forms, Thompson listed the Windermere house as her mailing address on her public disclosure form and candidate oath document in June 2022. On a Senate public disclosure form filed in July 2023, she listed an address in Orlando that’s the site of the Wells’Built Museum of African American History and Culture, where she serves as director.

“The only thing that she’s ever put on any documents regarding [her position as senator] has been that Windermere address or the Wells’Built Museum,” Bracy said. “She has never put an address in with her daughter‘s house.”

Bracy also cited the Florida law that a house with a homestead exemption must be a primary residence, creating a potential issue if Thompson doesn’t live at the Windermere house.

“She claims this is her homestead,” Bracy said. “So she’s telling you one thing, but she’s telling the Orange County government a different thing.”

Thompson contended that Florida law allows one owner to claim a homestead exemption even if another owner lives elsewhere.

“My husband lives in the house, and so, yes, we still have a homestead exemption on it,” she said. “We bought it together as a couple.”

The Ocoee house has a homestead exemption claimed by Thompson’s daughter and another person, property tax records show.

Bracy said he would hold off on filing a lawsuit demanding her removal from the ballot until the qualification deadline for state legislative races on June 14.

“It just depends,” he said. “I’m going to see if she plans to qualify, and at that point, if she does, I’ll consider it.”

Thompson, who said she has a history with the Bracy family going back to when she was a bridesmaid at the wedding of Bracy’s father, the Rev. Randolph Bracy Jr., said it was “very saddening that the former Senator has veered in such a direction.”