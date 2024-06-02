BQE reopens ahead of schedule after weekend repairs

Editor’s Note: The video above previously aired in a past newscast.

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Brooklyn-Queens Expressway reopened Sunday morning ahead of schedule after weekend repairs.

The Queens-bound BQE reopened between the Atlantic Avenue entrance ramp and the Manhattan Bridge exit ramp Sunday at 6 a.m. after fully closing at 2 a.m. Saturday. The construction was initially expected to last through 4 a.m. Monday.

The reopening means the BQE is officially done with three weekends of repair-related closures starting in October 2023.

“Closing a major highway for repairs is always difficult, but I am pleased that we could make necessary repairs while minimizing disruptions to the surrounding community,” said NYC Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydannis Rodriguez.

During the closure, the department laid new concrete and reinforced steel bars near Clark Street and Grace Court. The three weekends of repairs will increase the BQE’s lifespan, Rodriguez said.

