HOUSTON (Reuters) - BP Plc said on Monday that its offshore oil platforms in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and its Texas City chemical plant remain online during Tropical Storm Harvey.

The company is closing its U.S. headquarters in Houston and asking its 5,000 employees to work remotely. The office will reopen only when conditions improve, said spokesman Jason Ryan.

