BPD standoff with man suspected of threatening to kill girlfriend

A man was arrested after a four-hour standoff with the Bakersfield Police Department that ended around 7 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Haley Street.

According to BPD, Mauro Zepeda Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill his girlfriend with a knife. Zepeda Gonzalez’s girlfriend fled from the house and when BPD arrived, Zepeda Gonzalez barricaded himself inside.

According to Kern County Sheriff’s Office booking records, Zepeda Gonzalez was in custody as of Tuesday afternoon. He was booked on suspicion of threatening with the intent to terrorize, a felony, and battery on a spouse and obstruction of justice, both misdemeanors.

Zepeda Gonzalez is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, according to booking records.

BPD asks that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.