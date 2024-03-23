BPD searching for runaway 16-year-old last seen in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a runaway teen last seen in southwest Bakersfield.

Viviana Perez, 16, was last seen March 22 in the 8500 block of Dell Forest Way, according to police. Perez is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

Perez is described by police as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 227 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.

