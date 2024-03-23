BPD searching for missing at-risk teen, 17

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing at-risk teen last seen near downtown Bakersfield.

Police say Xavier Turner, 17, was last seen March 19 in the 1200 block of 38th Street. Turner is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away.

Turner is described by police as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 175 pounds, with black short hair, brown eyes and a birthmark on the front of his neck. Turner was last seen wearing a black pullover sweater, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

BPD searching for runaway 16-year-old last seen in southwest Bakersfield

Anyone with information regarding Turner’s whereabouts is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.