BPD searching for missing kid last seen in SW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating an at-risk missing child last seen in southwest Bakersfield.

Brayden Ziesmer, 12, was last seen Friday, March 29 in the 4300 block of De Ette Avenue, police said. Ziesmer is considered at risk due to being reported missing for the first time.

Ziesmer is described by police as 4 feet tall and 85 pounds with shaved blonde hair and blue eyes. Ziesmer was last seen wearing a black hoodie with silver writing, black pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Ziesmer’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.

