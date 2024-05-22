BPD confirm man found dead in vehicle near 7th Standard Road to be KCSO Senior Deputy: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police detectives have confirmed a man found dead inside a vehicle near 7th Standard Road died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound was a Senior Deputy with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

While BPD confirmed the decedent to be a KCSO employee, the department did not release his identity.

At around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, multiple Bakersfield police officers and Kern County sheriff’s deputies responded to an area near 7th Standard Road and Shane Street. Video from the scene shows the massive police presence with dozens of officers on scene.

Bakersfield police say the department was asked to assist Kern County Sheriff’s Office with a death investigation. And revealing the body of a man was found in a vehicle just north of the roadway.

No other details have been released. The identity of the Senior Deputy will be released by the coroner’s office at a later time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BPD at 327-7111. If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call the nationwide mental health crisis hotline by calling 9-8-8.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

