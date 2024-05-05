Boys learn how violence can impact their lives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A church in the Linden area hosted a conference aimed at inspiring young Columbus boys to stay on the right path and away from violence.

It’s called the Boys to Men Youth Conference and this was the third year it’s been held.

This conference brings together boys ages 10 through 17 from all over the city to hear from mentors, organizations, and the police about how much violence can impact their lives as well as those around them.

The Boys to Men Youth Conference says its goal is raising young men to be the best man.

“Instead of being a pallbearer at a friend’s funeral. We want them to be a best man or a groomsman at their friend’s wedding,” Bethel AME Church Pastor Timothy Liggins said. “It’s about keeping boys away from violence.”

“To come together to see male mentors who’ve been through what they’ve been through and have overcome and now are pouring back into them and so for them to see what they can become is powerful,” Liggins said.

There were speakers including Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children.

“I’m out here fighting for other moms to not have to go through what we go through every day,” MOMCC West Side Leadership Brenda Johnson said.

She hopes sharing the story of losing her son will keep those she shares it with away from violence as a way to solve their problems.

“It’s not cool to follow the bad crowd and to do the wrong things because it could be their mother, you know, or if they do something bad it could be somebody else’s mother,” Johnson said.

The goal is for these boys to walk out of the conference knowing they have strong mentors and role models who will support them. They want them to know there are positive forces in the community to help them stay on the right path.

