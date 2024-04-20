Boys & Girls Club names latest Distinguished Service Award recipients, and more Oshkosh news in brief

CR Meyer was one of the businesses honored by the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh for their support of the Club.

OSHKOSH — The Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh has named CR Meyer; Verve, A Credit Union; Mark Lasky; and Lauren Nicholls as its 2023 Distinguished Service Awards recipients.

At the end of each year, the club recognizes an outstanding staff member, board member, volunteer, or club supporter and local business.

CR Meyer was presented with the Award of Merit, which goes to a volunteer or contributor who has made an extraordinary contribution of time and/or resources.

CR Meyer’s support began with the original construction of the Radford Center and gym more than 30 years ago and continued recently with the $18.5 million remodel and building expansion. Employees also have contributed to and volunteered at club fundraising events and programs.

Verve, A Credit Union was presented with the Kids & Community Award, which goes to an individual or business that has demonstrated community leadership. Verve has sponsored WineFeast and supports the club’s major events and has run various fundraising drives. Employees also have volunteered at and contributed to the club.

The J.R. Vette Friend of Youth Award, named in memory of Lifetime Board Member J.R. Vette, goes to a board member who has put forth outstanding efforts for the club. The award was presented to Mark Lasky, CEO of Sadoff Iron & Metal Company, who has served on the club’s Board of Directors since 2006. He is also a donor and participates in several club programs.

The Professional Service Award, which goes to a Boys & Girls Club staff member who has rendered exceptionally devoted service, was presented to Lauren Nicholls. She has been working at the club for 11 years and is known for her willingness to help her teammates. She has served in a variety of roles, including becoming the first middle school coordinator in the club’s 50-year history.

In addition, the Boys & Girls Club of America awarded Jamie Wilcox, director of facilities, the National Contribution to the Profession Award. This award is presented to someone who has made a significant contribution toward the advancement of the Boys & Girls Club movement during the course of their career. Wilcox was a club member as a child and now handles building maintenance, programming questions and more.

The club also recognized the following board members for their service: Doug Hyde and Kurt Koeppler, 25 years; Jeff Trembly, 15 years; and Stephanie Gensler, 10 years.

Annual Kitchen Tour benefits NM Emergency Society

The 15th annual Neenah-Menasha Emergency Society Kitchen Tour is set to take place April 25 at homes in Neenah and Menasha. Five homes will be open during the tour from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Attendees can participate in demonstrations and tastings by local eateries along the tour. New this year is a lunch or appetizer tasting dinner at Ridgeway Country Club, which is an add-on ticket available online only.

The 15th annual Neenah-Menasha Emergency Society Kitchen Tour on April 25 will feature five homes in the Neenah-Menasha area.

According to a news release, NMES has been a part of the Neenah-Menasha community since 1906 when it began as an effort to assist those devastated by the San Francisco earthquake. The organization eventually turned its focus to local efforts, including the maternity ward at the Neenah hospital, the Visiting Nurses Association and the Neenah library. Some of the initiatives the group offers are Emergency Assistance, Caring for Kids, a Back-to-School Fair, Caring for our Community, and a scholarship program.

For more information, including profiles of each tour stop, visit nmesociety.org/kt. Tickets for the tour are $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Purchase tickets in advance at nmesociety.ticketleap.com/2024-kitchen-tour or at the following locations: all area Nicolet National Banks, Bedrock Coffee Roasters, Bill Paul Ltd., Brown Family Dentistry, Cedar Ridge Crafts & Gifts, Natural Boutique, Neenah Vintage Mall, Red Door Mercantile, Zuppas Café & Catering in Neenah, Club Liquor in Menasha, and Fox Cities Racquet Club in Grand Chute. Tickets for the add-on Ridgeway Country Club are only available online.

Caramel Crisp to celebrate Indie Bookstore Day April 27

Enjoy Indie Bookstore Day April 27 at Caramel Crisp Bookstore. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 200 City Center. The day is intended to celebrate independently owned and operated neighborhood bookstores.

On April 27, every book purchase earns double punches on the store's Take Ten Loyalty Bookmarks. A fully punched bookmark is worth $10 off a future book purchase.

Another “Blind Date with a Book” event will also be held that day. This session is focused on fiction, and books will be 25% off the cover price. Guests can also enter to win a special gift basket.

Oshkosh Arena offers another session of 'Skate the Arena'

Another session of Skate the Arena will be offered April 27 and 28 at Oshkosh Arena, 1212 S. Main St.

The event is two days of skating sessions and contests. There also will be live music starting at 7 p.m. April 27.

The cost is $10 each day or $15 for both days.

For more information, visit “Oshkosh Arena” on Facebook.

