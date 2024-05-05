Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida takes step toward building new Winter Garden home

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida took another step toward its new home in Winter Garden.

Winter Garden City Commission on April 26 unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between itself, Orange County and the nonprofit tied to its planned move to a newly built facility on a portion of 459 Ninth Street from its current home at 309 SW Crown Point Road. As a part of the memorandum, the county would provide up to $440,000 for project construction and roughly $100,000 per year for programming costs.

The first phase would include a 9,980-square-foot building situated on 2.44 acres owned by the city and leased to the nonprofit. A future second phase would include another 9,980 square feet of space, which the city would contribute $1.5 million for construction.

