Boynton Woman’s Club awards 5 scholarships to high school seniors

For the first time in its decades-long history of helping students through college scholarships, the Boynton Woman’s Club has awarded two trade school scholarships.

“We discovered that many high school students want to go to trade school, but there aren’t many scholarships available,” Christy Hintz, the club’s president and scholarship committee chairwoman, said in a statement. “We had been looking at ways to expand our scholarship program and realized this was a great way to fill the gap. A donation from former member Dorian Trauger made these scholarships possible.”

Keeping with tradition, the club also awarded three scholarships to high school students who have been accepted to a Florida college or university. While grades are taken into consideration, the committee also looks at their after-school activities and community service hours.

“We look for well-rounded individuals who give back to their community,” Hintz said in a statement. “These five students exemplify that. A grant from the Anna Moldrup Foundation, which awards money to local organizations, funded these scholarships.”

Scholarship recipients who were awarded during a lunch at the Quail Ridge Country Club in Boynton Beach were:

Layla Edmond, SouthTech Academy

College: Florida Atlantic University

Major: graphic design or film production

Rhode Michele, Boynton Beach Community High School

College: Florida Southern College

Major: psychology and biology

David Roberts, SouthTech Academy

College: Sheridan Technical College

Trade: automotive technician

Stephanie Saint-Louis, SouthTech Academy

College: Palm Beach State College

Trade: pipefitter, oil production

Aneya Williams, Boynton Beach Community High School

College: Nova Southeastern University

Major: law

Visit boyntonwomansclub.com/scholarships.