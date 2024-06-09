Boynton woman, 44, running on Delray sidewalk is killed when car strikes her

DELRAY BEACH — A 44-year-old Boynton Beach woman was killed Sunday morning while running, when she was struck by a car that traveled off the road at Florida’s Turnpike west of Delray Beach, police said.

Caryn Lynn Chomsky was running eastbound on Atlantic Avenue's north sidewalk near the Turnpike just after 7 a.m. Sunday when a 2019 Honda Civic being driven westbound by a 19-year-old Boynton Beach man traveled off the road and up onto the sidewalk, Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies said.

The driver’s front of the Honda struck Chomsky, vaulting her onto the hood and windshield of the car before she landed on the shoulder of the road along the curb. The Honda driver continued off the road, down an embankment, and into a watery ditch, deputies said.

Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue personnel pronounced Chomsky dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda was uninjured.

Deputies said charges are pending in the collision.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Boynton runner, 44, is hit by car west of Delray, dies