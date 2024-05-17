Boynton Beach's Christopher Wilder suspected in many Florida slayings. 2 are in Loxahatchee

Race car driver and wealthy business owner Christopher Wilder of Boynton Beach went on a seven-week killing and torture rampage in 1984, abducting 12 women and killing nine of them.

He lured them from shopping malls posing as a fashion photographer and promising to help them establish a modeling career.

Hulu is airing a docu-series called "The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of Terror" about him.

He had come to Palm Beach County in 1969, escaping questions from Australian authorities about the rape and killings of two 15-year-old girls on a Sydney beach. In Palm Beach County, authorities arrested him on rape charges, but he was acquitted.

Christopher Wilder mug shot for arrest in Palm Beach County.

He’s suspected in other disappearances and killings from Florida.

Here are some other crimes that law enforcement believe he may have committed.

2 killings near Christopher Wilder's land in Loxahatchee

Wilder owned several acres of property in Loxahatchee.

Nearby skeletal remains were discovered in a green nylon bag on May 29, 1982, in the 300 block of F Road north of Southern Boulevard. The remains were not identified until 2013 when the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office looked at dental records, finding they belonged to 17-year-old Tina Marie Beebe.

Beebe was last seen on Jan. 20, 1981, in Fort Myers, when she told her sister that a man had offered her a job as a model. The sheriff’s office believes Beebe was killed.

Serial killer Christopher Wilder, who was from Boynton Beach, went on a nationwide killing spree in 1984.

With Beebe’s remains were a digital watch and earrings of U.S. pennies minted in 1979.

In another Loxahatchee case, a real estate agent inspecting land nearby on Dec. 19, 1982, found the decomposed remains of a female dispersed through thick bush in woods 140 yards north of Okeechobee Boulevard off F Road. She had been shot in the head and has not been identified.

Boca Raton aspiring model's death in 1983 like 'Wilder's method of operations'

Shari Lynne Ball

Shari Lynne Ball, 20, of Boca Raton told relatives that she was leaving to pursue a modeling career. She called a friend two days later from a truck stop in Ashland, Virginia, then went missing on June 17, 1983.

A hunter found her decomposed body in Shelby, New York, on Oct. 29, 1983, but she wasn’t identified until 2014. A cold-case investigator said her slaying was consistent with “Wilder’s method of operations.”

Brooksville teen's body found in New York

About 35 miles away, a body had been discovered four years earlier in Caledonia, New York, on Nov. 10, 1979. The teen was found shortly after her death but wasn’t identified until 2015 as Tammy Jo Alexander, 16, who had vanished from Brooksville, Florida, in 1979.

She had been wearing an Auto Sports Products jacket, a brand Wilder had been fond of. The .38-caliber bullet found beneath her could be used in .357-caliber revolvers, like one that Wilder used to kill himself.

2 teens vanish from Edison Mall in Fort Myers

Mary Opitz, 17, went missing in Fort Myers on Jan, 16, 1981. She was last seen leaving the Edison Mall on her way to the parking lot.

Another girl who resembled Opitz, 18-year-old Mary Elizabeth Hare, disappeared about a month later on Feb. 11, 1981, from the same parking lot. Hare's body was found in June 1981 in a remote, undeveloped area of Lehigh Acres.

Cocoa Beach teen who had met Wilder disappears in 1983

The last time Tammy Lynn Leppert, 18, of Rockledge was seen was on July 6, 1983, while she argued with a male friend. The friend was never considered a suspect in her disappearance.

But Wilder at one point was. Her mother sued him before he died in Concord, New Hampshire, on April 13, 1984, but dropped the suit afterward. Linda Curtis claimed Leppert, once a contestant in more than 300 beauty pageants, had met on the set of the movie "Spring Break" in Fort Lauderdale.

Curtis said he traveled to Brevard County in an attempt to convince Leppert to let him photograph her. Police were not able to link her to Wilder.

Holly Baltz is investigations editor at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hbaltz@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Boynton Beach's Christopher Wilder suspected in unsolved Florida slayings