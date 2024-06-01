Boyne City High School celebrates top students ahead of graduation

BOYNE CITY — Boyne City High School celebrates its graduation this Sunday, with the Class of 2024 becoming alumni.

The Class of 2024's top students are valedictorian Brianna Ager and salutatorian Lucille Uy.

Ager, graduating with a 4.11 GPA, is the top graduate.

Throughout high school, Ager participated in basketball, tennis, volleyball, soccer, Rambler Connect, National Honor Society, the BCHS leadership group and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She also served as a Class Officer, Student Council president, freshman mentor and DECA president.

Brianna Ager

The daughter of Todd and Trisha Ager, she is headed to the University of Michigan to study biology on a pre-med track.

“I highly encourage you to continuously live in the moment," Ager said in a press release. "Your reaction to the present is all you can control in life, so don’t spend time worrying about the past or future.”

Lucille Uy

Second in the class with a 4.096 GPA is Uy, the daughter of Ferdinand and Mary Uy.

Throughout high school, Uy participated in SAFE, was a freshman mentor, softball team captain and a class representative.

After high school, Uy will continue with the Early College program at North Central Michigan College to earn an associate's in science before transferring somewhere else to purse a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

In addition to the valedictorian and salutatorian, Boyne City High School will be celebrating its other honors students, who are all graduating with a GPA higher than a 4.0.

Eliana Michael, daughter of Daryl Michael, Jennifer Michael-Sikora and Keith Sikora, 4.083 GPA

Sawyer Cadarette, daughter of Brent and Katie Cadarette, 4.064 GPA

Camille Eads, daughter of Matthew and Jennifer Eads, 4.020 GPA

Richard Willian Dart V, son of Richard and Ellen Dart, 4.014 GPA

Boyne City High School's graduation is set for 4 p.m. on June 2.

