Boyne City Commissioners reject Ray and Park housing development

The majority of people attending the Boyne City Commission meeting on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 were in opposition to the Ray and Park housing project, as evident when Mayor Tim Nemecek asked those in opposition to raise their hands.

BOYNE CITY — After months of debate, Boyne City commissioners unanimously voted against proceeding with a proposed housing development next to the Boyne District Library during their meeting on May 28.

The five-hour long meeting on Tuesday was filled with public comments about the Ray and Park project, so called because the proposed development location is at 211 S. Park St. and 214 Ray St.

During a straw poll conducted by Mayor Tim Nemecek at the meeting, it became evident that the majority of the audience opposed the proposed development.

Aerial photo of the proposed development location. The Ray and Park project proposed developing 211 S. Park St. and 214 Ray St. into approximately 40 apartments, four live-work units and a new community room for the Boyne District Library.

The project, proposed by Michigan Community Capital (MCC), was designed to include 24 residential units, a new library community room to replace the current "red building," and first-floor commercial space. MCC is a nonprofit known for creating housing for working residents through various partnerships.

This project was one of two multi-story housing developments under consideration. The other project, located on Lake Street across from Veterans Park, features over 7,000 square feet of first-floor commercial space and a total of 57 residential units on the upper three floors. This project is still under consideration.

Mayor Tim Nemecek (left) conducted the Boyne City City Commission meeting on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Despite recognizing the need for more year-round housing, many attendees at the May 28 meeting expressed concerns about the lack of parking created by the proposed Ray and Park development, which would eliminate a downtown parking lot.

"That's (the parking lot) been used by the community ... many of whom are older and many of whom are younger with multiple children," said resident Lisa Alexander. "Why would we ask them to walk multiple blocks to use the library?"

The "Ray and Park" portion of the redevelopment proposal focused on the "red building" property adjacent to the library, acquired by the library in 2013 with the intention of trading it to the City of Boyne City for additional land to expand the library's footprint.

The apartments were proposed to be year-round, 12-month minimum rentals, made up of studios, one-bedroom units, two-bedroom units and three-bedroom units. Short-term rentals or subleases would not be allowed.

In total, 55 percent of the apartments were proposed to be affordable to household incomes ranging from $35,050-$60,080, 35 percent of the apartments would have been affordable to household incomes ranging from $46,720-$75,100 and 10 percent of the apartments, as well as the live-work units, would have been market rate.

Commissioner Marty Moody voiced concerns about the potential impact of the project on the community, particularly regarding the public's frustration over the lack of on-street parking for the proposed development. While acknowledging the importance of affordable housing, he also questioned the use of tax increment financing (TIF) money for the project. He also pointed out that the housing projects do not cater to the needs of community members earning $15 an hour.

"We're already actively looking at property off of Court Street (for development)," said Moody. "We've got 15 acres up there. And then we've got where the community gardens are right now. We're looking at relocating the community gardens to the end of the airport runway ... we can have, you know, building site for duplexes for a developer and/or apartment building there."

Supporters of the project emphasized the pressing need for affordable housing for local employees. They also highlighted the potential economic benefits for Boyne City, and noted that residents of the new properties would support local retailers, restaurants and other nearby services.

Prior to the vote, Boyne District Library Director Monica Peck said that "making a decision based on facts and not on emotion is best for our community."

