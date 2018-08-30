Boyfriend of woman seen ringing Texas doorbell while wearing wrist restraints found dead

The boyfriend of a woman captured on night-vision video ringing a doorbell in the middle of the night while partially-clothed and wearing broken wrist restrains has been found dead, according to police.

The woman herself, 32, has been found safe, according to Texas authorities, after footage surfaced of the “suspicious” incident in Sunrise Ranch, Montgomery.

She is staying with family in another state, said Lieutenant Scott Spencer of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

He added that officers had found her 49-year-old boyfriend dead on Wednesday morning at a house in an area 46 miles north of Houston.

Mr Spencer said the man had made suicidal comments in a call to the sheriff’s office and had died of a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined that his girlfriend was the barefoot young woman seen in a nearby resident’s security video ringing the doorbell early on Friday while wearing a T-shirt and wrist restraints.

“The look on her face, but she was being very very quiet. She just looked distressed,” one neighbour who saw the footage told ABC News.

Mr Spencer said her identity is being withheld for now as a victim of domestic violence.

Additional reporting by AP