Boyfriend of missing woman Tonya Whipp ‘only suspect’ in death investigation: docs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The State of Florida is requesting a higher bond for Russell Carroll, the boyfriend of missing Polk County woman Tonya Whipp, who is accused of impersonating her and stealing from her bank account.

State prosecutors allege Carroll accessed her checking account “numerous times” since June 29, 2023, the day Whipp was reported missing by her sister.

‘We are losing hope’: Family, friends hold vigil for Tonya Whipp seven months after disappearance

The Auburndale Police Department’s missing persons investigation concluded that Whipp is dead and her body was never recovered. Carroll is now considered “the only suspect in the homicide investigation.”

They were living together at the time of her disappearance, but Carroll claimed he hadn’t seen her since May 26, 2023.

Tonya Whipp

Documents released following Carroll’s arrest on Tuesday stated Whipp’s Chime account continued to receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments after her disappearance. He admitted to making withdrawals from the account while speaking to police, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

He was charged with criminal use of personal identification information and grand theft. The bond for each charge was set at $25,000 and $10,000, respectively.

In court documents filed Friday, the state argued that Carroll is a flight risk and his bond should be increased. They also requested for him to be confined to house arrest if he bonds out of jail.

Russell Carroll

During the recent police interview, Carroll was “placed on notice by the detectives that he is the only suspect in the homicide investigation of Tonya Whipp.”

The pair began dating shortly after Carroll was released from prison in January 2023. He served time for attempted murder from 2004 to 2013.

In that case, the victim was his then-girlfriend, who was stabbed multiple times with a knife. He was arrested again in August 2013 for a parole violation and spent just under 10 years in prison before meeting Whipp.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.