Boyd Foundation donates $250,000 to Roane State’s new health science campus

The Boyd Foundation recently donated $250,000 to support Roane State’s Knox Regional Health Science Education Center. The campus is under construction in West Knoxville and is expected to open in the fall of 2025.

The 130,000-square-foot center will be at 9575 Sherrill Boulevard, across from Parkwest Medical Center, and will house health science programs offered by both Roane State and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville.

Once completed, the center will replace Roane State’s current Knox County Center for Health Sciences and allow both colleges to significantly expand health science courses and programs, a Roane State release said.

The center is expected to educate more than 8,000 students each year, the release said. Plans also include a large, multipurpose simulation center with spaces built to replicate a variety of healthcare training settings.

Current Roane State programs to be offered at the new campus include nursing, EMS, polysomnography, and respiratory therapy, with the college planning to add new programs such as cardiovascular technology, health care administration, and public health.

“The Boyd Foundation understands the need for a high-quality allied health talent pipeline,” said Randy Boyd, co-founder of The Boyd Foundation. “We are thankful for institutions like Roane State Community College that are meeting workforce demands while also ensuring students have a path to a high-quality credential after high school.”

“This is the largest capital project in Roane State history, and we are so thankful for partners like Randy Boyd who are at the forefront of communicating how this facility will serve our students and communities,” said Roane State Foundation Executive Director Scott Niermann.

Roane State broke ground on the health science center in the summer of 2023. The total estimated dollar amount for the project is $75 million, with the State of Tennessee contributing $67.5 million. The college needs at least $7.5 million in private philanthropy to complete the project and sustain funding for the students who will attend.

“As our fundraising campaign continues, we welcome the support of citizens across the region who value a healthy, thriving community,” Niermann added.

Interested supporters can learn more about getting involved with the fundraising effort or making a direct contribution at thrive.roanestate.edu.

A rendering of what the Knox Regional Health Science Education Center will look like once completed.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Boyd Foundation gives $250K to Roane State’s new health science campus