Boy under age 5 dies following shooting that Kansas City police believe was accidental

A boy under age 5 died following a shooting that police believe was accidental late Tuesday in Kansas City.

Officers responded around 10:34 p.m. to a home in the 7400 block of East 51st Street, where they learned family had taken the boy to a hospital, according to Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police detained someone at the scene for further investigation. Investigators believe the shooting was accidental and may have been self-inflicted.