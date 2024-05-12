Boy shot in Northeast DC on Mother’s Day

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a 12-year-old boy was shot in Northeast D.C. on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Jay Street.

MPD said the boy was conscious and breathing. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was the only shooting victim so far, according to MPD.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 with the event number: I20240235198

