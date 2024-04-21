Boy shot near Waterfront Park following Thunder Over Louisville events, LMPD reports

Louisville Metro Police confirmed a juvenile was shot near Waterfront Park Saturday evening.

LMPD received reports of a possible shooting near Waterfront Park "near the Purple lot," directly under I-65, the department stated on X, formerly known as Twitter.

LMPD, Kentucky State Police and emergency services are on the scene and River Road near downtown has been closed.

LMPD reported a boy was shot in the stomach and was being transported to University of Louisville Health.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Boy shot after Thunder Over Louisville near Waterfront park