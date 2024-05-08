Boy Scouts changing its name to reflect inclusivity

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Boy Scouts of America, a 114-year-old organization, is changing its name to Scouting America.

The Boy Scouts are working to become more inclusive and to drive up membership numbers following bankruptcy filings amid sexual abuse claims.

The Boy Scouts began allowing gay youth in 2013 and ended a ban on gay adult leaders in 2015.

Then in 2018, the organization made a historic shift, allowing girls to be accepted as Cub Scouts.

One of the founding members of an all-girl troop in North Carolina who earned her Eagle Scout rank tells Queen City News she’s pleased with the name change.

Whoever says girls can’t be Boy Scouts never met Selby Chipman.

“We were a very outdoorsy family, we loved to hike, my family loved to take me kayaking or rock rappelling or climbing,” said Chipman.

But she couldn’t join at first.

“My brother joined Cub Scouts when he was eligible and then soon bridged to Scouts, and I was always kinda jealous because I was like, I want to earn all those merit badges and I want to do all those cool activities that he gets to go doing like every month,” said Chipman.

Chipman says in 2019, that all changed for her.

The Boy Scouts started allowing girls in, and she immediately went to her brother’s scoutmaster.

“I think it would be great if we do an all-girl troop and he was like, ‘perfect, let’s do it!’ and so we got girls from our community, we got five of us and we started going through the requirements,” said Chipman.

And that’s how she formed a “sisterhood” in the Boy Scouts.

She was part of the first class of females in the country to earn their Eagle Scout.

“They had the name boy in it, so can girls join? What’s the deal? Like, how does that work?” said Chipman on the questions she often gets from girls about joining scouts.

Now that the Boy Scouts’ name is officially changing to Scouting America, Chipman thinks it will help with recruiting.

“We want to be able to include as many people as possible because the program that’s provided through scouts is life-changing,” said Chipman.

Chipman’s troop in the Greensboro area started with five girls and it’s now up to around 50.

The 20-year-old has aged out of scouts but now wants to be a mentor to other girls after blazing her own path in scouting.

“Looking back, I just want to be like, ‘Hey I did it so you can do it too!” said Chipman.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.