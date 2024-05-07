Boy Scouts of America Announces a Name Change to Be More Inclusive Of All Young People

As of next year, the organization will be known as Scouting America.

Scouting America

Fact checked by Sarah Scott

Boy Scouts of America is a storied, 114-year-old organization. For the first time in that long history, the group will be known by a new name: Scouting America. The reason for the change is to reflect its mission of inclusivity for all young people.

The group's name will officially change on February 8, 2025, which coincides with the organization's 115th anniversary.

“Though our name will be new, our mission remains unchanged: we are committed to teaching young people to be Prepared. For Life,” Roger A. Krone, president and chief executive officer of Scouting America says in a news release. “This will be a simple but very important evolution as we seek to ensure that everyone feels welcome in Scouting.”



Scouting America

The Shift to Inclusivity

It was just 11 years ago that the Boy Scouts started allowing gay boys into the organization. At the time, gay leaders were not allowed. Two years later, that changed with the organization ending the ban on gay leaders.

Then in 2018, Boy Scouts of America had another major shift. The group started welcoming girls. Today more than 176,000 young women are enrolled. More than 6,000 of those girls have earned the highest rank of Eagle Scout.

A spokesperson for Boy Scouts of America also tells Parents, "As part of our membership policy, we welcome all youth, and that includes non-binary and transgender children."



While these were all very positive steps for the organization, there have also been other controversies that have followed the Boy Scouts.

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection in February 2020. At that time, according to the Associated Press, the organization was named in 275 lawsuits related to sexual abuse allegations, and Boy Scouts told insurers it knew about 1,400 other claims.

Boy Scouts eventually settled with more than 80,000 men who said troop leaders abused them as children. In February 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the almost $2.4 million settlement with abuse victims to move forward.



Scouting's Next Chapter

Putting that past behind them, Scouting America looks to move forward. The organization's news release says its mission is to "provide young people with a safe environment where they can learn meaningful life skills and have fun, educational experiences, fostering their growth and future outcomes as leaders, and be prepared for life."

There are currently more than one million young people in the Boy Scouts of America. They are led by 477,000 adult volunteers across the country. Young people involved in scouting also dedicate their time to volunteer in their communities.

“Scouting America provides a welcoming, safe environment where youth can become the best version of themselves by learning from and respecting each other,” says Krone. “I encourage everyone to join us and experience the benefits of Scouting.”

Scouting America

For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.